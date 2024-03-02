In a conversation with Siddhaarth Aalambayan on The Bombay Journey, Ankita Lokhande reminisced about her ‘Pavitra Rishta’ days. She recalled the first day on the set and said, “I remember that my first line was 'Aai tu shaant ho jaa.' I was so scared that when my turn would come. I was just waiting because I was zero. Acting is such a thing that the more you experience things practically, the more you grow. I have learned only by watching other people on the sets.”