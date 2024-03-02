Ankita Lokhande was recently seen in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ with her husband, Vicky Jain. After this stint, she will be next seen in ‘Swatantra Veer Sawarkar’ with Randeep Hooda. The actor became a household name when she starred in the superhit television serial, ‘Pavitra Rishta.’ In a recent interview, she opened up about how tough the initial journey was and how she used to stay on set beyond her shift hours.
In a conversation with Siddhaarth Aalambayan on The Bombay Journey, Ankita Lokhande reminisced about her ‘Pavitra Rishta’ days. She recalled the first day on the set and said, “I remember that my first line was 'Aai tu shaant ho jaa.' I was so scared that when my turn would come. I was just waiting because I was zero. Acting is such a thing that the more you experience things practically, the more you grow. I have learned only by watching other people on the sets.”
She recalled how she started getting more lines on the show. She continued, “Ek time aisa aaya ki sirf main bolti thi aur sab chup rehte the kyunki mere dialogues hote the. And I'm grateful ki merko pehle se hi ek dum dialogues nahi aaye, mera goonga hi kam tha. Acha tha jo ki aankhon se baat karna tha, rona dhona tha. (There was a time when only I spoke, and everyone remained silent because there were only my dialogues. It was good that I didn’t have too many dialogues since the beginning, and I had less to speak. I just had to talk with my eyes and cry).”
She recalled how dedicated she was to the show and added, “Meri 8 ghante ki shift hoti thi. Main uske upar bhi rukti thi ki main dialogue deti hoon aur cue dene ke liye. Kyun ki mera cue dena aur koi assistant dega, toh unn dono mein bahut farq hoga. (I had a shift of 8 hours. I used to stay even after that to give dialogue cues. If I give a cue and an assistant is giving the same, there will be a lot of difference).”
‘Pavitra Rishta’ aired on Zee TV in 2009. Lokhande was seen with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They grew to become audience favorites.