Ankita Lokhande Reveals Vicky Jain Initially Was Hesitant To Marry Her: Humari Lifestyles Bahut Alag Thi

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recently marked their presence on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast. During their chat, Ankita Lokhande shared how husband Vicky Jain was initially not keen on marrying her and the reason behind it was their different lifestyles.
During their appearance in the podcast, both of them talked about their relationship and marriage. Ankita said, “Hum shaadi karna chahte hain but Vicky mujhse darr gaya aur chala gaya. Woh bola ki main shaadi nahi kar sakta uss samay or vo chala gaya kyuki hamari lifestyle bahut alag thi. Vo Bilaspur mein rehta tha or main yahan rehti thi or usko lagta tha mujhe ladki Bilaspur mein chahiye (I wanted to get married but he got scared of me and went away. He said that he couldn’t marry me at that time, and he left because our lifestyles were very different. He lived in Bilaspur, and I lived here, and he thought he needed a girl from Bilaspur)."
However, according to Vicky, his side of the story remains entirely different. He said, “Usne mujhe kabhi bolne hi nahi diya toh main bol hi nahi paya. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki (She didn't let me speak only but I feel) there should be a right time, and at that time, Ankita was in a state of mind where she wanted to get married, and I was in a state of mind where I wanted to get married, and at that time, we met," he added.
For those caught unaware, it was in 2029 that Ankita announced her relationship with Vicky. They tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. The couple, who entered ‘Bigg Boss 17’ together, grabbed all the attention on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show because of their multiple fights and arguments. They were constantly judged for their bond. While Vicky was evicted from the show in a mid-week elimination right before the grand finale, Ankita made it to top five but could not win the show.