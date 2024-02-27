Ankita Lokhande was recently seen in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ with her husband, Vicky Jain. The couple made headlines every week because of their fights. They fought on multiple issues including their marriage and even their relationship with other contestants. Recently, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor revealed that Salman Khan had given her a piece of advice that would help make her marriage with Vicky Jain stronger.