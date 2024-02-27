Ankita Lokhande was recently seen in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ with her husband, Vicky Jain. The couple made headlines every week because of their fights. They fought on multiple issues including their marriage and even their relationship with other contestants. Recently, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor revealed that Salman Khan had given her a piece of advice that would help make her marriage with Vicky Jain stronger.
Ankita Lokhande appeared on comedian Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya’s vlog. In the vlog, she opened up about meeting ‘Bigg Boss’ host Salman Khan after the show ended. She mentioned that Khan had some advice for her regarding her marriage. She revealed that Khan had asked her to have kids to make her marriage with Vicky Jain work in the long run.
Lokhande said, “Salman sir ne merko advice di thi jab main unse milne gayi thi, season khatam hone ke baad. He said, ‘Ek hi baat bol raha hun, bachcha kar lo.’ I was like, ‘Sir, kya bol rahe ho?” (Salman sir gave me just one piece of advice when I went to see him after ‘Bigg Boss 17’ ended. He said, ‘I am telling you only one thing, have a baby.’ I was like, ‘Sir, what are you saying.’)
Khan insisted upon his advice and said, “No, I am telling you. Just have a baby.” The actor agreed with what he said. In the vlog, she added, “He meant that after a child, a couple grows stronger together.” Jain also agreed with Khan’s advice. He said, “The marriages that stay intact for a long time are because of kids.”
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in 2021. The actor will be next seen in the Randeep Hooda starrer – ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar.’