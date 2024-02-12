Art & Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande On Her Relationship With Vicky Jain: Our Fights Started In 'Bigg Boss’ And Ended There

Ankita Lokhande opened up about being judged for her relationship with Vicky Jain. The couple made news with their fights on 'Bigg Boss 17.'

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 12, 2024

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Photo: Instagram
‘Bigg Boss 17’ saw Ankita Lokhande entering the show with her husband, Vicky Jain. The couple had some ugly fights on national television. However, they stayed strong and played till the very end. In a recent interview, Lokhande opened up about how the show impacted her mental health. She also urged people to stop judging her relationship with her husband.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Ankita Lokhande talked about the backlash her relationship with Vicky Jain had received. She recalled how people judged her relationship and analyzed her every move. She called out people who judged her relationship and asked them to stop doing so.

Lokhande said, “Once I came out, there was media, questions. There was a pressure. Nobody is putting that pressure on you but you feel pressured. People are judging your relationship. We know what kind of relationship we share. We know our bond very well. There ('Bigg Boss 17' house) I said certain things, and he (Vicky Jain) said certain things. I don’t want people to judge us on that because I am not judging any relationship.”

She revealed that she shares a different dynamic with her husband. She said that they were friends first. She added, “I want to tell everyone that there is nothing wrong. We fought there. It is normal. It is okay. We are Tom and Jerry. We are like that. We are more of buddies. It is okay.”

Talking about their 'Bigg Boss' journey, Lokhande said, “Our fights started there (‘Bigg Boss’ house) and ended there. Now people are like, ‘How are they together?’ People are commenting on divorce, putting us down. Stop judging us, guys. Live your life the way you want to live and let us live our life.”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in 2021.

