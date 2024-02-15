Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain On Planning To Become Parents: Abhi Hum Khud Bachche Hai

Earlier, while talking about their fights in the controversial reality show, Ankita said, “Jo bhi jhagde huye, usme bhi pyaar hi tha(There was love in the fights that we were having). We were fighting for love. That love never went away. It's okay if people don't see that, we do, it's our bond. We know how connected we are. Hamara pyaar aur relationship hai aur rahega (Our love and relationship is there and will be there). But how much words matter, that I have understood now, they need to be used wisely.” She had earlier also urged her fans to not judge their relationship based on 'Bigg Boss'.