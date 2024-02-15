Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain On Planning To Become Parents: Abhi Hum Khud Bachche Hai

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain bared it all, when it comes to their relationship, on national TV with their stint on ‘Bigg Boss 17’. The couple, who have been considered as ‘perfect’ by their fans, had some major ups and downs on the reality TV show. The two even talked of their divorce on the show. However, it now seems all in the past.
Now in a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got candid about their plans to embrace parenthood. When asked if they are planning to become parents, Vicky said, “Yes, we have given that a thought,” but Ankita chimed in to say, “Abhi toh hum khud bacche hain (We are still kids).”
Earlier, while talking about their fights in the controversial reality show, Ankita said, “Jo bhi jhagde huye, usme bhi pyaar hi tha(There was love in the fights that we were having). We were fighting for love. That love never went away. It's okay if people don't see that, we do, it's our bond. We know how connected we are. Hamara pyaar aur relationship hai aur rahega (Our love and relationship is there and will be there). But how much words matter, that I have understood now, they need to be used wisely.” She had earlier also urged her fans to not judge their relationship based on 'Bigg Boss'.
Ankita Lokhande was one of the finalists of ‘Bigg Boss 17’. Vicky Jain was evicted right before the top five contestants of the show were announced. Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui made it to the top two. And it was Munawar, who took home the trophy along with Rs 50 Lakhs and a car.