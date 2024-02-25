Actor Vivek Oberoi has seen really dark times in his life, however, the actor found light in his family. Recently, during an interview with Humans of Bombay, the actor shared his mental health struggles, and revealed he overcame a “dark” phase in his life. He even confessed that he thought “about things” that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput did.
During the interview, Vivek was asked about his battle with mental health. The actor, in his reply, talked about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and recalled attending his funeral in the middle of the pandemic. He shared that only 20 people were allowed to attend the funeral.
“I have met Sushant, interacted with him, he was a lovely boy, phenomenal talent and absolute tragedy to lose him the way we did as an industry,” Vivek said, adding how Sushant’s death was a loss to the industry and “people at large.”
“If I am being absolutely honest, there is a very dark place you can get to in life, especially when professional, personal everything starts going wrong at the same time. I have been there, at the edge of darkness. It is not that I have not thought about things that Sushant did,” he added.
Talking about Sushant’s funeral, he said, “There were 20 people at the funeral. I was one of them. In that rain, I saw the shattered eyes of the father and the only thought I had looking at his body there was, ‘Buddy if you had seen this scene, if you saw what this action would do to the people you love, you wouldn’t have taken this step.'”
Vivek further shared how it is always wise to “fast forward in your head”, and always think what you would do by ending your life to the ones who genuinely love you. “You don’t want to cause them pain. Go into love and light, to the people who actually love you. There will be catharsis, you will cry, it will all come out. I was fortunate that I had that home, I have that home, family, which holds me in those moments,” he said.
Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the Prime Video series ‘Indian Police Force’, which was led by Sidharth Malhotra and created by Rohit Shetty.