Vivek further shared how it is always wise to “fast forward in your head”, and always think what you would do by ending your life to the ones who genuinely love you. “You don’t want to cause them pain. Go into love and light, to the people who actually love you. There will be catharsis, you will cry, it will all come out. I was fortunate that I had that home, I have that home, family, which holds me in those moments,” he said.