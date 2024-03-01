In fact, that’s when she decided not to work in Bollywood, and stay happy with the TV industry. “That day I realised this industry or anywhere, I cannot give anyone the right to any person who can ask me that I have to sleep with them. I felt so low about myself that how could someone say this to me? That day I decided I was not going to do films. I don’t want to do films. Because I don’t give rights to anyone, it’s dirty and then I decided whatever happens, I am happy with my Television industry. After that, I got this opportunity from Pavitra Rishta and I happily did that,” Ankita shared.