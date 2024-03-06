Following her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Ankita Lokhande is on the rise. After the reality television show, the actor will now be seen in a movie where she will share screen space with Randeep Hooda. The actor is set to play the role of Yamunabai - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's wife – in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. In a recent interview, she opened up about her role.