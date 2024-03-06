Following her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Ankita Lokhande is on the rise. After the reality television show, the actor will now be seen in a movie where she will share screen space with Randeep Hooda. The actor is set to play the role of Yamunabai - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's wife – in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. In a recent interview, she opened up about her role.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ankita Lokhande opened up about her character in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.’ This isn’t the first time she will be playing a period role. In ‘Manikarnika,’ she played the role of Jhalkaribai. As the trailer of ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ was released, fans started drawing parallels between Jhalkaribai and Yamunabai. Reacting to these comments, the actor talked about the differences between these characters.
Lokhande said, “It's not right to compare the characters as both are completely different. Jhalkaribai fought battles being on the front foot, while Yamunabai was on the back foot. Her battle was different than Jhalkarbai. But yes, both the characters are very powerful in their own ways.”
The actor marked her debut in Bollywood with ‘Manikarnika.’ She played the role of Jhalkarbai, a commander in Rani Laxmibai’s army. This film cemented her relationship with Kangana Ranaut. However, in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, she is playing the role of Savarkar’s wife.
This movie will mark her comeback in Bollywood. The trailer was released recently, and it gives the audience a glimpse into her role. The movie is based on the life of Veer Savarkar, and it has been written and directed by Randeep Hooda. The movie is set to release on March 22.