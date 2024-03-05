'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar': Randeep Hooda Was Against Make-Up For My Character, Says Ankita Lokhande

She added, “Yamunabai went through a lot in her life. She endured a lot of pain, which I have tried to portray on screen. I don’t know whether I have done justice to the character, but I am a director's actor. That’s what I feel. I try to always follow what the director instructs me or wants from me.

"I had blind trust in Randeep. When my look was being discussed, Randeep clearly mentioned that he didn't want any kind of make-up on me. He wanted me to be raw and rugged, just like how Yamunabai was. That also helped me perform and enhance the role while playing it."