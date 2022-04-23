Anil Kapoor Reveals He Let's His Kids Make Their Own Mistakes

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has discussed his relationship with his kids Sonam Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor is a film producer and stylist, while Sonam and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor are actors like their father.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor revealed how people tell him to give the right guidance to his son but he believes in letting him make his own mistakes.

People regularly encourage Anil Kapoor to tell Harsh Vardhan Kapoor to take on more mainstream projects, according to him. So far, he's appeared in films like 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero,' 'Mirzya,' and 'Ray.' After 'AK vs AK,' the father-son team will be seen together again in Netflix's 'Thar.'

“Sometimes it is very difficult to make people understand when they ask me, ‘Tu apne bete ko samjhata nahi? Usko bol thodi commercial film karne ke liye (You don't give advice to your son? Tell him to do some more commercial movies). Why doesn’t do those starry roles?’ And I say, ‘He’ll do when he simply feels that he wants to do it. I don’t want to tell him you do this, you do that, or anything.’ I believe I should let my children do what they believe in.”

“I’ve never really gone out to talk or speak or ask my kids, ‘Aisa karo, waisa karo.’ They’ve done everything on their own, including Rhea as a producer. Here and there if I feel there’s anything that’s going completely wrong, I do step in and say, ‘Bohot badi galati kar rahe ho, magar karni hai toh karo, main kya kar sakta hu (you're making a big mistake but do it if you want to. What can I do about it). I’m not going to stop you.’ So, I’m not those fathers who sit down with a stick and give gyaan or advice. In fact, the whole family is such... very independent, and they have their own point of view, their own tastes in everything — films, food, clothes, and aesthetics — everybody’s different. There’s nobody who’s anybody’s fan in our house,” he added.

'Thar' is a mystery drama starring Anil kapoor in the role of a cop and Harsh Vardhan Kapoor in the role of a mysterious character who comes in a tiny village in Rajasthan. The film will be released on May 6 and stars Fatima Sana Shaikh.