Anil Kapoor Is 'Preparing For The Most Exciting Role' Of His Life

As the actress, Sonam Kapoor announced the pregnancy, her parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor- shared their happiness.

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 11:46 am

Actress Sonam Kapoor on Monday (March 21) announced that she and her husband Anand Ahuja are set to become parents. The actress shared photos in which she flaunted her baby bump. As soon as she revealed the news to her fans, her family members also expressed their joy on their respective social media handles. Her father, actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating the news of becoming a grandfather and said he is preparing for the “most exciting” role of his life.

“Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life – GRANDFATHER! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news,” his tweet read.

Actors wife Sunita Kapoor reshared actress photos on her Instagram account and wrote, “Of all the names I have been called am going to love being called NANI the best Yayy! Can’t wait to to be a NANI!”

Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, Sonam Kappor's sister Rhea Kapoor introduced herself as “masi” (aunt) to her Instagram followers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The couple shared adorable photos with a caption that read, “Four hands to raise you the very best we can. Two hearts that will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Sonam Kapoor married Ahuja in May 2018, which was a star-studded affair. Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple currently stays in London.

