Anil Kapoor, Hitmaker S. Shankar Spotted In Mumbai, Spark 'Nayak 2' Rumours

The director of 2001 political action film 'Nayak: The Real Hero', S Shankar was spotted at the residence of Anil Kapoor on Saturday.

Anil Kapoor, S Shankar Photo: Instagram
Speculations are rife that the actor is set to team up with the award-winning filmmaker Shankar for the sequel of their critically acclaimed film ‘Nayak’.

The visuals show Anil wearing an all black outfit and posing with Shankar, as the latter arrives at the 67-year-old actor's house.

The two are posing happily for the lenses, sparking the speculations around ‘Nayak 2’.

The pictures have left the fans excited as they guessed them teaming up yet again for a powerful narrative.

Anil-starrer 'Nayak' was a remake of Shankar's 1999 Tamil-language film 'Mudhalvan'.

The film starred Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles.

The film went on to become one of the most critically acclaimed and successful films of the year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Shankar is gearing up for the release of his Ram Charan-starrer ‘Game Changer’, Anil has ‘Subedaar’ to his credit. The recently announced project is being helmed by Suresh Triveni.

