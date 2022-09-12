Anees Bazmee On ‘No Entry Mein Entry’: Don’t Want to Cash in on the Popularity of the Franchise

After a lot of speculation, it was confirmed that Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor’s film ‘No Entry’ is all set to get a sequel, titled ‘No Entry Mein Entry’. Now, in a recent interview, director Anees Bazmee has confirmed that the film is coming together with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan taking the lead. He also said that they “might just roll in January."

However, one thing that Bazmee is sure of is that he doesn’t want the sequel to be mediocre and is working his mind a lot.

“We don’t just want to cash in on the popularity of the franchise by making something mediocre, but want this film to live up to its previous part. When we first spoke about making a sequel as a team, we bounced off several ideas, which we discussed and eventually rejected. Finally, in 2016, we came up with a one-line idea, which we all agreed upon. Developing a script around this one-line idea and then writing the dialogues took a lot of time. People say that one should leave their brains behind while watching such films, but to make such a film jahan log apna dimag apne ghar chhod kar theatre mein aye aur enjoy kare, we have to work our mind a lot," Bazmee told ETimes.

He also added that he wished the heroines from the first part, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Esha Deol Takhtani and Celina Jaitly, to be part of the sequel as well. He continued, “If you tell a writer to weave a script keeping 10 heroines in mind, he is definitely going to be dazed.”

The director also commented on Salman, Anil and Fardeen’s reactions to the script, and said, “Salman has loved the script. Fardeen, too, is quite excited. Anil ji ko maine ab tak kahani nahi sunaiyi hai. We have done so many films together, so he counts on me. Once the final touches are done, I will narrate it to him.”

For the unversed, ‘No Entry’, which released in 2005, was produced by Boney Kapoor. It was the highest-grossing film of that year.