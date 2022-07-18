Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Andrew Garfield In Talks To Play Richard Branson In Limited Series 'Hot Air'

Actor Andrew Garfield might play Richard Branson in the upcoming series 'Hot Air.'

Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield MCU Wiki

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 1:55 pm

British star Andrew Garfield is negotiating to essay the role of billionaire Richard Branson in an upcoming limited series, 'Hot Air'.

According to Variety, 'Deadpool 2' helmer David Leitch will direct the project, which comes from Universal International Studios, a division of the Universal Studio group.

The six-part series is based on the book 'Dirty Tricks: British Airways’ Secret War Against Virgin Atlantic' by award-winning investigative journalist Martyn Gregory. It follows Branson through the unbelievable rise of his company, Virgin Airways, and the campaign by British Airways to bring it down.

Branson’s company was launched in 1984 and began to take hold of the British airline industry by 1990 when BA became threatened by VA’s growth. In response, BA launched a campaign against VA, impersonating employees and using passenger records to attempt to poach customers from Branson’s company.

After Branson complained to the European Commission about BA’s “dirty tricks,” BA launched a negative (and false) press campaign against Branson. He sued, and the case was settled, with BA paying Branson damages and legal fees.

Jon Croker has penned the series, which is being eyed by multiple major platforms.

Garfield, who recently starred in the FX limited series 'Under the Banner of Heaven', will also executive produce along with Croker, 87North's Leitch, Kelly McCormick and Dan Seligmann, and Babak Anvari and Lucan Toh of UK-based Two&Two. 

[With Inputs from PTI]

Related stories

After A Busy Year, Andrew Garfield Wants To Take A Break From Work

Costume Designers Guild Awards: Andrew Garfield Breaks Down In Tears After Winning The Spotlight Award

Andrew Garfield Reveals What's On His Bucket List If He Wins The Oscar

Tags

Art & Entertainment Andrew Garfield Hot Air Richard Branson Limited Series Hot Air Under The Banner Of Heaven British Actor Andrew Garfield Hollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150