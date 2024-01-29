Actor Amy Jackson has been quite open about her relationship with ‘Gossip Girl’ actor, Ed Westwick. The actor frequently shares snippets of her life with Ed on her Instagram. Naturally, she took to the social media platform to share the good news as well. Amy Jackson is now engaged to Ed Westwick and she shared the photos from her dreamy proposal.
Amy Jackson Announces Engagement With Boyfriend Ed Westwick, Shares Proposal Photos From Switzerland
Actor Amy Jackson announced her engagement with boyfriend, Ed Westwick. She shared the pictures from her stunning proposal in Gstaad, Switzerland.
Taking to her Instagram, Amy Jackson shared a series of pictures from her proposal. Amy is seen in an all-white ensemble. She is wearing a white puffer jacket with white pants and black shoes. She has tied her in a sleek ponytail. Ed Westwick, on the other hand, is seen in an all-olive ensemble. He is wearing an olive jacket and olive pants. The first picture shows him going on his knees on a bridge.
Another picture shows Amy hugging Ed from behind. A third picture shows the couple hugging on the bridge in a precious moment as the crowd watches them from a distance. There was also a picture of Amy hugging Ed from the side. In that picture, one can see the diamond ring from the proposal. Ed proposed to her at Gstaad in Switzerland amidst the snow.
Sharing the pictures, Amy Jackson wrote, “Hell YES.” Her post has fetched over 961K likes in an hour. Take a look at the adorable pictures from the proposal here.
Reacting to the proposal, one fan wrote, “Chuck Bass is officially married with his Blair.” A second fan commented, “Sorry?! No. I was not prepared for this when I opened my phone. congrats you guys.” A third fan mentioned, “Omgggggg epic proposal congrats, so happy for you guys.” Kiara Advani, Shruti Haasan, and Sophie Choudry also left sweet comments on the post.