Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Says He Cut A Vein On Left Calf, Was Rushed To Hospital

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he was recently rushed to a hospital here after he cut a vein on his left calf.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan TOI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 12:39 pm

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he was recently rushed to a hospital here after he cut a vein on his left calf.

The cinema icon, who turned 80 earlier this year, shared the news on his official blog and said he had received stitches to control the bleeding.

"A jutting piece of metal sliced my left calve and managed to cut the vein .. the vein when cut spurts out the ‘red’ uncontrollably .. but had the nerve to get the doc and so into an OT and the stitching up .. with the assistance of team of staff and docs in time..," Bachchan wrote.

"The throb is the control factor on KBC and it must be stated that those 3-4 hours on each episode, does take care of the... Its a little inoperative, but the will to continue in the similar spirit of measurement and tribe and class in range does give a hope and we cope... Its quite fresh and with opinion and advice (sic)," he added.

The "Kaun Banega Crorepati" host said doctors have advised him to not strain or try walking, even on a treadmill.

"In admittance the medical to not stand, to not move, to not strain on it by even a TreadMill walk is not permitted!! At times the satisfaction of the extreme may bring the joys or the griefs of existence... 

"But extremes do not and never last .. they either perish or leave an indelible mark .. at strategic places on the body or bodies .. that is an embarrassment .. takes a while to step out of it , so help me God .. !!! (sic)" Bachchan wrote.

On Saturday, the actor had posted photos from the sets of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" that showed him running with a bandage on his left leg.

Related stories

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Anand Pandit In His Diwali Bash

Parineeti Chopra On Amitabh Bachchan: My Journey In Cinema Would Have Been Incomplete Without Him

Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Diwali On The Sets Of 'KBC 14', Explains What 'Vasu Baras' Is All About

"Running striding jogging on to work .. into that horizon of loud cheers and love .. and your PRAYERS," he had written in the caption.

On the film front, Bachchan has so far featured in four films in 2022 -- "Jhund", "Runway 34", "Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva" and "Goodbye".

He will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya's film "Uunchai", which is set to debut in theatres on November 11. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Dengzongpa and Boman Irani.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Amitabh Bachchan Accidents Rushed Hospital Bollywood KBC Kaun Banega Crorepati Uunchai India

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

ABVP Holds Protest In UP Over Teenager’s Alleged Rape

T20 WC: Australia, New Zealand Eye Winning Start

T20 WC: Australia, New Zealand Eye Winning Start