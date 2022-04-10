Amitabh Bachchan And Ajay Devgn's Twitter Exchange On Breaking Rules Is Hilarious

Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday posted a picture from actor Ajay Devgn’s debut ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ on his Twitter. The picture shows Devgn making a heroic entry on two bikes, and Bachchan captioned it by saying, “Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka! Range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho @AjayDevgn, ab kya doge iska jawaab? #Runway34 (sic).”

T 4246 - Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka!



Range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho @AjayDevgn, ab kya doge iska jawaab?#Runway34 pic.twitter.com/tCq1XAIBMo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2022

Devgn had an interesting reply to Bachchan. He shared a picture showing Bachchan riding a bike with actor Dharmendra sitting on his shoulders in ‘Sholay’. He captioned it as, “Sir you were saying…. (sic).”

Both Devgn and Bachchan will be seen together in ‘Runway 34’ directed by Devgn himself. The film follows the events of a plane crash. It will also feature actors Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar. Famous YouTuber CarryMinati will also make an appearance in the movie, according to the Etimes.

Previously Devgn told PTI, “When I want to make a film, I search for films which are not easy to mount. So it was difficult to create new visuals, as the film is set on ground and on air. But it was also exciting.”

Talking about Bachchan he continued, “In this film, for Mr Bachchan’s role, if he wouldn’t have agreed, I don’t even know if I would be able to cast (any other actor). I don’t think I would be making the film.”

‘Runway 34’ will release in theatres on April 29.