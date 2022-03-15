Amidst Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Shah Rukh Khan’s Old Video On War Goes Viral

It’s been over two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine and started a war. Amid this crisis, an old video of the actor Shah Rukh Khan condemning war has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, Khan is seen talking about the 'sadness, loneliness, and futility’ of war.

The video is going viral all over social media. Khan is seen expressing his own thoughts on the ill effects of war as he says, "Only the dead have seen the end of the war. Nobody knows when a war is going to end. It only ends for the guys who have died. So there is a lot of futility in war."

The actor continues in the video, "There is a lot of sadness in war. There's a lot of loneliness in war. And whatever the reasons anyone gives for it, good, bad, ugly, revenge, nice, strong, need of the hour - the fact is that war is not nice. War is not an alternative to peace and goodness. War is not an alternative to love, discussion, talks, or even tiffs. War is not something that anyone should go in for.”

On the work front, the actor is making a comeback to Bollywood with 'Pathaan', after ‘Zero’, which was released in 2018. The actor recently shared the teaser of ‘Pathaan’ on Twitter and wrote, "I know it’s late But remember the date Pathaan time starts now See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you (sic)." In the teaser, actor John Abraham and the actress Deepika Padukone introduce Khan.

