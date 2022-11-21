Monday, Nov 21, 2022
American Music Awards 2022: 5 Best Moments From The Grand Night To Remember For Life

Taylor Swift’s clean sweep to P!nk’s heartfelt tribute performance, here are the top five moments from the grand night of the 2022 American Music Awards.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Instagram

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 8:22 pm

This year's American Music Awards was a true celebration of art and spectacle. The star-studded extravaganza featured some of the biggest names in music, honoured for their achievements, and delivering jaw-dropping live performances.

The Wayne Brady-hosted show kicked off with P!nk roller-skating onto the stage singing her new single, ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’. The ceremony also featured foot-tapping performances from Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox, GloRilla, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Anitta, Lil Baby, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons with J.I.D., Yola, Tems and Wizkid, while D-Nice served as the house DJ of the night. Amidst the sizzling musical performances, viewers were also treated to a slew of heartfelt acceptance speeches and powerful messages from some of the night's big winners.

Here are some of the biggest moments from the night:

Dove Cameron shares a powerful message

‘Boyfriend’ singer, Dove Cameron was crowned the ‘New Artist of the Year’ at the 2022 American Music Awards. In her winning speech, Cameron dedicated the award to the LGBTQ+ community in the wake of the Nov. 19 shooting that took place in Colorado Springs, CO. "I want to start by saying that every award I ever win will always, first and foremost, be dedicated to the queer community at large," she said.

P!nk sings ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ during Olivia Newton-John AMAs tribute

The American singer and songwriter delivered a heartwarming tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John during the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The “So What” singer took the stage at the Microsoft Theater to perform “Hopelessly Devoted To You” in honor of the “Grease” icon, who died of breast cancer at age 73 in August.

Lionel Richie honoured with Icon of the Year Award

Lionel Richie will have to make room for yet another award on his shelf! The Grammy and Oscar winner was announced as the recipient of the Icon Award at the 2022 American Music Awards, recognizing his global influence in the music industry. The award marks the "Hello" singer-songwriter's 18th trophy from the annual ceremony.

Big night for Taylor Swift

The superstar singer-songwriter won the night's biggest honour as she landed the coveted ‘Artist of the Year’ award and thanked her die-hard Swifties for their encouragement. The ‘Anti-hero’ singer also took home the AMAs for Favorite Pop Album, for Red (Taylor's Version), Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film.

Other notable wins from the night

Beyoncé came into the night with six nominations and left with three prizes. The night’s top nominee, Bad Bunny, scored two prizes from eight nominations, while Harry Styles also took home the honor for Favorite Male Pop Artist. Marking their fifth consecutive win, BTS won the ‘Favorite Pop Duo/Group’ category and the newly established category ‘Favorite K-Pop Artist’ at the glorious night.

For all the fans who’ve missed the AMA 2022, you can check it out on Lionsgate Play.

