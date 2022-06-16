Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' To Begin Production Soon

Following the success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, all eyes are now on the sequel and fans are relieved upon hearing the news.

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' To Begin Production Soon
Pushpa: The Rise Instagram/@alluarjunonline

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 3:35 pm

Following the success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, all eyes are now on the sequel.

However, the delay in beginning production on the second installment of Sukumar's much-anticipated movie has sparked a lot of discussions. The makers are now starting to work on scheduling the shooting part, as the news has come as a relief for the movie's fans.

The script for 'Pushpa: The Rule' is still being written, and Sukumar and his crew aim to begin shooting in August. This was primarily owing to Sukumar's inability to devote enough time to the writing sessions due to a minor health condition.

Well, now that the 'Arya' director seems to be confident about the scripting for 'Pushpa 2', the makers have apparently decided to take it on the floors in a couple of months.

The film will cross borders and have a multinational setting in which Arjun will be challenged against all odds. Fahadh Faasil will play a pivotal role in 'Pushpa 2', and his character in the movie is expected to astound everyone.

After the enormous success of the first installment of the film, Arjun's popularity in the north belt has skyrocketed. This is why the filmmakers want to seize the momentum and are paying special attention to the execution of 'Pushpa: The Rule.'

[With Inputs from IANS]

Related stories

'Pushpa' Fame Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Her Marriage Plans

Alia Bhatt Wants To Work With Allu Arjun After ‘Pushpa:The Rise’

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' To Release Digitally On January 7

Tags

Art & Entertainment Pushpa Pushpa 2 Pushpa Sequel Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Production Action-Drama Fahadh Faasil Rashmika Mandanna Telugu Cinema Telugu Film
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo