Alia Bhatt Stuns In Black At Gucci Cruise Show 2025 In London With Dua Lipa, Demi Moore And Kate Moss In Attendance

On Monday, Alia Bhatt marked her presence at the Gucci Cruise Show in London. The gala event was hosted by Gucci’s creative director Sabato De Sarno, as he rolled out the Rosso Ancora red carpet at the Tate Modern. Present at the event besides Alia Bhatt were celebrities from across the world, including Dua Lipa, Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Demi Moore, Kate Moss. Also seen in attendance were Francois and Salma Hayek Pinault, Solange Knowles, Stray Kids’ star Lee Know among others.
While Alia or the luxury brand have not shared pictures from the evening as of now, social media is already flooded with pictures of her posing with the guests of the event. In the pictures, Alia, who was on board as the first Indian global ambassador for Gucci last year, looks stunning in a strapless black midi dress. She completed her look with bold red lips and a slick hairdo as she got clicked at the iconic London venue.
Since her photos went viral on social media, her fans reacted to it. While one wrote, “Allu, looks wow,” another commented, “She never misses.”
In another video shared online, Alia is seen posing with Thai actress Davika Hoorne, and together, they looked stunning as ever in black attires. Alia was also joined by American singer Debbie Harry on the star-studded front row.
Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Alia has been part of the Italian fashion house’s Cruise show. Last year, Alia was spotted attending her first show in Seoul. At the Cruise 2024 showcase in May 2023, she opted for a Gucci Fall/Winter 2023 Women’s black sleeveless crew-neck mini dress, which she paired with interlocking G-stud sandals and Gucci Jackie 1961 handbag.
Ahead of the fashion gala in London, Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night, dressed head-to-toe in the house of Gucci.
Alia, who welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor in 2022, will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’.