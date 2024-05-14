Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Stuns In Black At Gucci Cruise Show 2025 In London With Dua Lipa, Demi Moore And Kate Moss In Attendance

Alia Bhatt, who was recently seen at the Gucci Cruise Show in London, was roped in as the brand’s first Indian global ambassador last year.

Instagram
Alia Bhatt At Gucci Cruise Show 2025 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On Monday, Alia Bhatt marked her presence at the Gucci Cruise Show in London. The gala event was hosted by Gucci’s creative director Sabato De Sarno, as he rolled out the Rosso Ancora red carpet at the Tate Modern. Present at the event besides Alia Bhatt were celebrities from across the world, including Dua Lipa, Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Demi Moore, Kate Moss. Also seen in attendance were Francois and Salma Hayek Pinault, Solange Knowles, Stray Kids’ star Lee Know among others.

While Alia or the luxury brand have not shared pictures from the evening as of now, social media is already flooded with pictures of her posing with the guests of the event. In the pictures, Alia, who was on board as the first Indian global ambassador for Gucci last year, looks stunning in a strapless black midi dress. She completed her look with bold red lips and a slick hairdo as she got clicked at the iconic London venue. 

Since her photos went viral on social media, her fans reacted to it. While one wrote, “Allu, looks wow,” another commented, “She never misses.” 

In another video shared online, Alia is seen posing with Thai actress Davika Hoorne, and together, they looked stunning as ever in black attires. Alia was also joined by American singer Debbie Harry on the star-studded front row. 

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Alia has been part of the Italian fashion house’s Cruise show. Last year, Alia was spotted attending her first show in Seoul. At the Cruise 2024 showcase in May 2023, she opted for a Gucci Fall/Winter 2023 Women’s black sleeveless crew-neck mini dress, which she paired with interlocking G-stud sandals and Gucci Jackie 1961 handbag.

Ahead of the fashion gala in London, Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night, dressed head-to-toe in the house of Gucci.

Alia, who welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor in 2022, will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana: Nursing Student Hangs Self Over Being Pressured By Man For Marriage
  2. Sushil Modi, Arguably The Tallest BJP Leader To Have Emerged From Bihar
  3. SIA Conducts Raids In Three South Kashmir Districts In Connection With Probe Into Terror Case
  4. Decoding Sam Pitroda’s Remark: Misinterpretation Of Intent And Context
  5. US Warning After India-Iran Chabahar Port Agreement: ‘Potential Risk Of Sanctions’
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part 1: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, BTS, Nick Jonas Round Up Orchestral Line-Up For The Netflix Series
  2. Alia Bhatt Stuns In Black At Gucci Cruise Show 2025 In London With Dua Lipa, Demi Moore And Kate Moss In Attendance
  3. TWICE's Dahyun In Talks To Play Lead Role In Korean Remake Of Taiwanese Film 'You Are The Apple Of My Eye'
  4. GV Prakash Kumar And Saindhavi Announce Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage: Best Decision For Each Other
  5. Ailee Revealed To Be Dating Choi Si-hun: K-Pop Singer To Tie The Knot With 'Single's Inferno' Star Next Year
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  2. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: What's Delhi's Weather Forecast Today
  3. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Quarter-Finals, Naomi Osaka Loses In Last 16 - In Pics
  4. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Take Lap Of Honour In Ahmedbad After Rain Ends Playoff Hopes
  5. UEFA Champions League: Slovenia's Slavko Vincic Named Referee For Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund Final
World News
  1. Citing Human Rights Violations, Belfast Judge Says UK's Deportation Law Shouldn't Apply To Northern Ireland
  2. Despite Tensions With Israel, US Continues To Dismiss Genocide Claims In Gaza
  3. Death Toll Up To 32 In South Africa Building Collapse
  4. Indian Staff Member With The UN Killed In Gaza
  5. Gracie Abrams Surprises Fans With A Taylor Swift Feature On Track 5 'Us' Of New Album 'The Secret of Us': See Full Tracklist Here
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi To File His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today, 67.71 Percent Turnout In 4th Phase
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner