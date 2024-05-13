In a conversation with her mom Soni for the magazine, The Nod Mag, Alia said, "I was barely 23 when I moved out of the house. I’d be away on long shooting schedules, and sometimes you wouldn’t even know which city I was in. Now when I look back, I’m like, wow, it was very cool of you to let me do that so early on because that actually helped me come into my own''.