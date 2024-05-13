Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl in November 2022. They named her Raha Kapoor. On Christmas, last year, Alia and Ranbir revealed Raha's face to the world. Since then she has been making public appearances with her parents. In an interview, Alia told her mom Soni Razdan that she doesn't want her daughter to move out of her parents' house early in life, like she did.
For the unversed, Alia and Shaheen left their family home when they were just 23 and 27 respectively, and Soni was cool about it. But Alia won't let Raha do the same.
In a conversation with her mom Soni for the magazine, The Nod Mag, Alia said, "I was barely 23 when I moved out of the house. I’d be away on long shooting schedules, and sometimes you wouldn’t even know which city I was in. Now when I look back, I’m like, wow, it was very cool of you to let me do that so early on because that actually helped me come into my own''.
The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor added, "That was a defining point in my life, and our relationship. But I do feel I left home too soon and I won’t let that happen with Raha''.
Alia told her mother that her father Mahesh Bhatt wants her to let Raha fall and learn from her mistakes. "Papa recently told me: 'If you don't let Raha fall down, it will be the biggest mistake you’ll make because she’ll never learn how to pick herself up','' said the actress.
Soni also said that Alia gives Raha 'the best'- from the best nurses to the best toys. ''Alia knows her privilege and is grateful for it,'' said Soni.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra'. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.