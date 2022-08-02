Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Alia Bhatt On Rumours Of 'Jee Le Zaraa' Getting Shelved: It's Happening Next Year

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared an update on filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar's road-trip directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa', which also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt Instagram: @aliaabhatt

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 6:19 pm

There were several rounds of speculation if the film is happening or not, Alia Bhatt debunked all rumours in her recent media interaction.


Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in collaboration, under the banner Excel Entertainment, the film was announced last year.

There were several rounds of speculation if the film is happening or not, Alia Bhatt debunked all rumours in her recent media interaction.

She said "IT'S HAPPENING!!...We will go on floors next year. Of course we can not go on the floor this year (Indicating to her pregnancy). We ain't letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It's going to be quite massive and we can't wait'.

Excel Entertainment is one of the leading production houses in India. Excel Entertainment has given super hits like 'Dil Chahata Hai', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and 'Gully Boy' to name a few.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Farhan Akhtar Alia Bhatt Katrina Kaif Priyanka Chopra Zoya Akhtar Excel Entertainment
