Alia Bhatt Has This To Say When Asked to Give Advice To Shah Rukh Khan On Recent 'Flops'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has faced disappointment at the box-office in the recent past with films like 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', 'Zero', and 'Fan' declared duds but this has not impacted the fan following of the star who received immense support when his son Aryan was going through a tough time recently.  Alia Bhatt, who is on a promotion spree for his next 'Darlings that she has produced, is also one of the biggest fans of King Khan.

Alia Bhatt Instagram: @aliaabhatt

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 11:54 am

Recently, she was asked what advice she would give Shah Rukh given that she seems to have cracked the box office code with the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, she responded, “He needs no advice. He’s the magic and magician put together. So I won’t give any advice to him, rather I’ll take advice from him on how magical he is." Alia was interacting with Indian Express.

Shah Rukh and Alia worked together in the 2016 film Dear Zindagi, where she played the lead role and he had an extended cameo.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was a huge box office success, having earned a worldwide gross collection of over ₹200 crore. Alia Bhatt also featured in Telugu film RRR, which is one of India’s highest-grossing films ever with a total gross of ₹1200 crore. Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which was a box office bomb, earning only ₹186 crore against a budget of ₹200 crore. Before that was Jab Harry Met Sejal, which only did moderate business.

Shah Rukh 's forthcoming releases are touted to bring back the audience to theatres. First up is Yash Raj Films’ action entertainer Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. This will be followed by Atlee’s Jawan, which marks Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut. Shah Rukh will round up the year with his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani--Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu.

Alia will be next seen in her home production Darlings. The Jasmeet K Reen film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. It will be released on Netflix on August 5.

