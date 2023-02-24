Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Akshay Kumar To Renounce Canadian Passport, Says India Is Everything To Him

Akshay Kumar To Renounce Canadian Passport, Says India Is Everything To Him

Akshay Kumar’s citizenship became a topic of debate after an interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2019 just before the Lok Sabha elections.

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar Instagram

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 10:37 am

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who was once criticized for his Canadian citizenship, has now revealed that he has applied for a change in the passport as India is everything to him. “India is everything to me… Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything…,” the 55-year-old star said in the first episode of the new season of Seedhi Baat on Aaj Tak.

Akshay Kumar, known for his films such as Hera Pheri, Namastey London, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, also spoke about a lean phase in his career when he delivered more than 15 flops. This was in the 1990s. The poor box office performance of his films pushed him to apply for Canadian citizenship, the actor said.

“I thought that ‘Bhai, my films are not working and one has to work’. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, ‘Come here’. I applied and I got in.

“I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhits. My friend said, ‘Go back, start working again’. I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed.”

Akshay Kumar's citizenship became a topic of debate after an interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2019 just before the Lok Sabha elections.

Art & Entertainment Akshay Kumar Citizenship
