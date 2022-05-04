Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Akshay Kumar Thanks Fans On Completing 30 Years In Cinema

Actor Akshay Kumar has taken to social media to thank all his fans after completing 30 years in cinema. ‘Prithviraj’ makers have released a poster of the film to commemorate this achievement.

Akshay Kumar Instagram

Updated: 04 May 2022 5:51 pm

Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday expressed gratitude towards his fans for their unconditional love over the years as he celebrated three decades in the Indian film industry.

Ahead of the release of his latest film ‘Prithviraj’, based on the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, production house Yash Raj Films celebrated the actor's special milestone event by launching a new poster of the historical drama that featured every movie he has starred in.

The Twitter account of Yash Raj Films posted a video, in which Kumar unveils the special poster in the presence of ‘Prithviraj’ director Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Related stories

Chandraprakash Dwivedi Says He Nurtured 'Prithviraj's Script For A Long Time

Delhi HC Rejects Plea To Change The Title Of Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj'

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's Movie 'Prithviraj' Lands In Trouble

"I didn't even realise that I had completed 30 years. Thank you Aditya Chopra for gifting me this. I still remember that I gave my first shot in Ooty, it was an action shot with Bob Christo," Kumar, who has starred in over a 100 films, said in the video.

"It is your journey, from 'Saugandh' to 'Prithviraj'," Dwivedi, best known for directing and starring in television epic ‘Chanakya’ and the Partition film ‘Pinjar’, added.

Kumar also shared the video on Twitter.

"Thirty years of cinema, a lifetime filled with your love! Thank you for this amazing journey and thank you @yrf for piecing it together so beautifully with #Prithviraj, releasing in cinemas on 3rd June (sic)," he captioned the post.

Kumar, whose real name is Rajiv Bhatia, made his film debut with Raj Sippy's romantic-action ‘Saugandh’, which released on January 25, 1991.

The actor went on to become one of the biggest action stars of the 1990s, featuring in hits like the ‘Khiladi’ series, and switched gears to doing comedies with Priyadarshan's ‘Hera Pheri’ in the next decade.

Kumar delivered several hits in the comedy genre, which includes films such as ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, ‘Garam Masala’, ‘Welcome’ and ‘Singh is Kinng’.

With ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ (2017), ‘Padman’ (2018), and ‘Mission Mangal’ (2019), the 54-year-old actor became synonymous with films endorsing social issues and nationalism.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‘Prithviraj’ also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Sanyogita.

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actress Film Actor Akshay Kumar Chandraprakash Dwivedi Sanjay Dutt Sonu Sood Manushi Chhillar Mumbai Bombay India
