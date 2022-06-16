Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar-Starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' To Release On Aug 11

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan' is all set to hit the screens on August 11.

Akshay Kumar-Starrer 'Raksha Bandhan' To Release On Aug 11
Akshay Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 1:07 pm

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan' is all set to hit the screens on August 11. Akshay took to Instagram, where he shared the motion teaser of the film. It also gave a glimpse of a song featured in the movie. He wrote alongside the motion teaser: "Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! A#RakshaBandhanAreleasing in cinemas on 11th August 2022."

'Raksha Bandhan' is a comedy-drama film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, revolves around the love, bonding and attachment between brother-sister. This will be the second time Akshay and Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space together. The two were earlier seen in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Akshay also has 'Ram Setu', 'Mission Cinderella' and 'OMG2' among many other films in his kitty.

[With inputs from IANS] 
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan/Rakhis Raksha Bandhan Movie Movies New Release Dates New Release Bollywood New Release Bollywood Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Hindu Adhiveshan And The Changing Political Face Of Goa

Hindu Adhiveshan And The Changing Political Face Of Goa

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo