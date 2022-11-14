Akshay Kumar On Being Questioned For Doing 4 Films A Year: I Work, But I Am Not Stealing From Anyone

Akshay Kumar is known to star in multiple films in a year apart from working in ads and even songs. This year itself, he has had multiple releases. He delivered four consecutive flops– ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Ram Setu’, and his solo OTT release, ‘Cuttputlli’, too did not manage to impress the audience.

During the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, the actor was asked about why he works so much in a single year, and Akshay sounded clueless as to why his decision to star in multiple films a year gets flak. Wondering what’s wrong in doing work on time, Akshay said, “Tell me, does anyone here ask their kids why they work so much? People ask ítni gambling kyun karta hai, itna peeta kyun hai (why do you gamble so much, why do you drink so much)’. But who questions someone for working a lot?”

The actor said that if he has an opportunity to work in multiple films in a year, he would continue to do that. He added, “I do four films a year. Yes, I do it. I do ads, sure. I work, but I am not stealing from anyone. I don’t understand. Media persons ask me why do you get up early? But morning is for waking up, right. They ask me why do you sleep so early. ‘Arre bewakoof, raat ko sota hai aadmi (You fool, people sleep at night).’”

Akshay further quipped, “I don’t understand what I am doing wrong. I will work, who won’t if they have a chance to do work. I will do four films. I will give 50 days if required and 90 days if needed.”

Meanwhile, at the event, Akshay also talked about his son Aarav’s disinterest in watching and talking about films. “I was just thinking about how different it is in my home. I want to show my son films, I want to tell him about films, he doesn’t want to see films. I want to put him into all that, but he just doesn’t want to see anything, he just wants to do his work. He wants to study or do his fashion designing. So there are two ways of doing it: one, you keep it hidden or you give them so much that they don’t want to do it,” Akshay said.

On the work front, he has ‘Selfiee’ and ‘OMG 2’ in the pipeline.