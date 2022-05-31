Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Akshay Kumar: Aditya Chopra Invested 2 Years For The VFX Of 'Samrat Prithviraj'

Actor Akshay Kumar who will be seen in 'Samrat Prithviraj' soon revealed that filmmaker Aditya Chopra put in his two years for the VFX of the film. The film has been directed by filmmaker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Updated: 31 May 2022 7:39 pm

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has put his two years on VFX to make actor Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ a visual extravaganza. 

As per a report on Pinkvilla, Kumar said, "Retelling the legend of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on the big screen is a huge task for any producer, director or an actor like me. From the word go, we were sure that we will tell his life story in its full glory because we were honouring the courage and sacrifice of the mighty king who stood up against the merciless invader Mohammad of Ghor to protect our country.”

He continued, "Elaborate war sequences were designed keeping in mind that audiences should have the biggest and the best theatrical experience when they step in to watch the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan unfold before their eyes. Expansive sets were created and we shot in majestic locations to add as much visual appeal as possible. We want this film to be the grandest tribute to the fearless king.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kumar then said that the VFX added magic to the film and that the makers knew it would scale up the experience of watching the film. "The pandemic resulted in this team getting about 2 years to work on the footage. So, you can only imagine the scale that has been achieved through VFX. I can't wait for people to see the film because it is truly a visual extravaganza for audiences to be thoroughly entertained!"

Directed by filmmaker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 3. 

