Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Celebrates Puthandu In New Instagram Video

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is known for ‘Guilty’, ‘Ray’ and ‘Monica, Oh My Darling’, celebrated the Tamil New Year, Puthandu on Sunday.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a video of herself. The video has several close-up shots of the actress as she moves around in a bedroom with old-world charm furniture used in South Indian households.

The colour palette of the video is also kept warm with shades of cream and brown.

She wrote in the caption, “My Tamil New Year wishes to everyone.”

She dons a striped saree with her hair tied in a bun, adorned with a bindi and ethnic jewellery in the video celebrating Puthandu.

Sharing her thoughts on her South Indian girl era and the photoshoot, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor expressed: “I felt my most elegant, mature and graceful self in this beautiful South Indian attire with absolutely no makeup or hair done.

“The women there are so raw and real, which made me feel so pretty. Today, on this special occasion, I would like to send my love to everyone celebrating Puthandu. May the new year bring lots of joy and happiness to everyone’s life”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming sci-fi action thriller film ‘Maaya One’ in which she stars opposite Sundeep Kishan.

