Ajit Pawar Death: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Pawan Kalyan Express Grief Over Demise Of Maharashtra Deputy CM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar died in a tragic plane crash on Wednesday, January 28.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ajit Pawar death
Celebs pay tribute to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Photo: Instagram/X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar died in a tragic plane crash on Wednesday, January 28.

  • All five people, including the crew on board, died after the crash.

  • Indian celebs, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Pawan Kalyan and others, expressed shock and grief over his sudden demise.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar died in a tragic plane crash on Wednesday, January 28. All five people, including the crew on board, died after the crash, according to the DGCA. Pawar and others were travelling from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati ahead of the Zilla Parishad elections. The chartered plane crashed during landing in Baramati around 9.15 am today. 

Social media is flooded with condolences for Ajit Pawar. Indian celebs, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Pawan Kalyan and others, have remembered the leader for his lifelong commitment to the public and extended their heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed after an aircraft carrying him crashed at Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Pawar is seen addressing a press conference, in Mumbai, in this file photo dated Monday, May 27, 2024. - | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Ajit Pawar No More: Leaders React to Tragic Plane Crash

BY Outlook News Desk

Celebs pay tribute to Ajit Pawar

Actor Ajay Devgn is "shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Hon. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji." He has sent his "heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this immense loss."

Vivek Oberoi is also "deeply saddened by the passing of Maharashtra’s Deputy CM." Calling him a "seasoned leader," Oberoi wrote that "his contributions to Maharashtra’s development and public service will be remembered for years to come."

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, the people of Maharashtra, and to the families of others who lost their lives in this tragic incident. Om Shanti," he added.

Riteish Deshmukh shared a few throwback pics of Ajit Pawar - one with his father Vilasrao Deshmukh, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Riteish is also "shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident."

"One of Maharashtra’s most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel. He never minced his words, his wit was unmatched, and he was deeply loved across the state. His untimely demise leaves behind a huge loss and an irreplaceable void. I have had the pleasure of interacting with him numerous times, will always remember for the kindness he showered upon me. My deepest condolences to the Pawar family, his loved ones, and millions of supporters," he wrote further.

Sanjay Dutt has also mourned the loss of Ajit Pawar. He called him the "most dynamic leaders, leaving behind a lasting impact."

"My deepest condolences to the family and everyone affected. Prayers for strength and peace. Om Shanti," Dutt added.

"Extremely shocked and saddened at the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shri #AjitPowar ji in a plane crash in Baramati. He was a great leader and a very important and strong part of #NDA. He had a vision and was peoples leader. Maharashtra's political scenario and India's political map will always have him as someone who has contribute immensely in the growth of Maharashtra. His absence will always be felt," wrote Khushbu Sundar.

Firefighters at the site after an aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed during landing, at Baramati in Pune district, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Tragedy In Pictures

BY Photo Webdesk

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over Ajit Pawar's demise. An excerpt from his post reads: "His dedicated public service and immense contributions towards the welfare and development of the people of Maharashtra will always be remembered, and his enduring commitment to the people will continue to be held with respect."

Pawar was affectionately called “Dada” by his supporters. Apart from being a politician, he was a strategist who changed Maharashtra’s political landscape. Today, the entire state of Maharashtra is not just mourning the death of a leader, but a political institution.

Ajit Pawar's funeral will be conducted tomorrow (January 29) at Vidya Pratishthan ground with state honours.

