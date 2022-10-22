Ajay Devgn's Character Chitragupt Gets A New Name In 'Thank God'

The makers of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film 'Thank God' are taking all measures to stay away from controversy ahead of the release of the film. In a new development, the makers have changed the name of Ajay’s character in the film from Chitragupt to CG and his associate Yamdoot’s to simply YD. This, and three other modifications, were done by the makers while submitting the film for certification, says a source.

The Indra Kumar directorial has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Friday. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as a man who faces a near-death experience and must face all his vices to get a second chance. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh as female lead.

When the first teaser of the film was out, some section of social media users expressed objection to using Chitragupta’s name. In Hindu mythology, Chitragupta is the deity of records and accounts, as it has been shown in the film as well.

There has been a plea asking for the stay of the film’s release filed in the Supreme Court and the court recently refused to list it on urgent notice and will now hear the matter on November 21.

There are other three modifications too that have been made in film's script. One involves blurring the logo of a liquor brand in the frame, while the other is changing a temple scene to a different angle. The third modification is in the disclaimer’s content at the beginning of the film. The duration the disclaimer stays on screen has also been increased to ensure the audience can read it, reports Hindustan Times.

The film will release on the occasion of Diwali on October 25 and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s action adventure film 'Ram Setu'. As per trade sources, both films’ advance bookings began on Thursday on a promising note with Ram Setu just ahead by a whisker for now.