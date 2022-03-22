Ajay Devgn Says He Wouldn’t Have Made ‘Runway 34’ Without Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Ajay Devgn says whenever he decides to direct a film, he constantly searches for challenging subjects that excite him. The actor made his directorial debut in 2008 with the drama ‘U Me Aur Hum’ and followed it up with his 2016 actioner ‘Shivaay’. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his third directorial, ‘Runway 34’.

During the trailer launch of the film on Monday (March 21), according to the Hindustan Times report, the actor said he was fascinated by the story of 'Runway 34' when writers Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan approached him more than two years ago. Inspired by true incidents, the movie revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination.

While talking about working with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in 'Runway 34', Devgn said, "In this film, for Amitabh Bachchan's role, if he wouldn't have agreed, I don't even know if I would be able to cast (any other actor). I don't think I would be making the film."

The actor said he had earlier directed a schedule of his film ‘Major Saab’ with the 79-year-old actor when its director Tinnu Anand fell ill. "But this is the first time I worked with him in a full-fledged film (as a director). I've known him ever since I was a child. I would visit his set often. Later, I went on to work with him in nearly six films. To say anything about him would be cliched because I haven't seen any other hardworking, professional actor. The energy and dedication he works with is amazing. Even if he is facing any problem, once he's on set, he forgets everything. I feel inspired to do better work when I look at him," he added.

The film is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. 'Runway 34' is scheduled to release on the big screen on April 29.