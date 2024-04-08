Aishwarya Rajinikanth And Dhanush Reportedly File For Divorce At The Chennai Family Court

For those caught unaware, it was on January 17, 2022 that Dhanush announced their separation on X, and said they are parting ways after 18 years of marriage. His statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better (sic)."