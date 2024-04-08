Aishwarya Rajinikanth And Dhanush Reportedly File For Divorce At The Chennai Family Court

Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth and actor-director Dhanush announced their decision to part ways in January 2022. At the time, fans of the couple were shocked with the news. Now as per a report in India Today, which cited sources close to Aishwarya and Dhanush, the couple has recently filed for divorce at the Chennai family court, and have filed the petition under Section 13 B - divorce by mutual consent.
The news of them filing for a divorce comes almost a year and a half after their separation announcement. Since the two filed petitions for divorce by mutual consent, their case will now be heard. Meanwhile, both of them have been living separately for the past two years, but were seen together at their sons, Yatra and Linga's school events.
Advertisement
For those caught unaware, it was on January 17, 2022 that Dhanush announced their separation on X, and said they are parting ways after 18 years of marriage. His statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better (sic)."
Aishwarya too shared a similar post, while requesting privacy to deal with their separation.
Advertisement
Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in a grand wedding in 2004 when they were 21 and 23, respectively. They are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga. Ever since their separation, Dhanush and Aishwarya have been focused on their respective careers. While Aishwarya made her directorial comeback with 'Lal Salaam', starring her father Rajinikanth in an extended cameo, Dhanush has been busy with his acting projects and his directorial ventures. His next film is his second directorial project, titled 'Raayan'.