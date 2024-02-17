Ahead Of The 2024 BAFTAs, Here's A Comprehensive Guide To The Prestigious Award Night

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards is one of the most significant events in the film industry. The event honours the best in British and international cinema. Scheduled to take place soon, the upcoming BAFTA Awards promise a night of glamour and recognition for outstanding contributions.
Ahead of the 2024 BAFTAs, here’s all you need to know about the prestigious awards.
History of BAFTAs
The Academy began in 1947 when a celebrated people from the British film industry met at the Hyde Park Hotel, London. David Lean, renowned film director, became the Chairman. The main goal of the Academy was to honour those who did outstanding work in advancing British films. After a decade, the British Film Academy joined hands with the Guild of Television Producers and Directors, forming The Society of Film and Television Arts.
In 1976, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Princess Anne, and the Earl Mountbatten of Burma attended the opening of the new headquarters of the Society. From there on, the Society officially became known as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, popularly known as the BAFTAs.
About the 2024 BAFTAs
The BAFTAs, like every year, will be taking place in the first quarter of the year. The upcoming 77th edition of the Awards is set to take place on February 18, 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre, and will aim to recognize outstanding achievements in both national and foreign films from 2023.
Hosted by David Tennant, for the first time ever, the ceremony will be graced by many A-list celebrities. Talking about taking over the hosting duties for the star-studded evening, the actor stated, “I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year's films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life.”
Alongside the giving out of Awards, English singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor is set to grace the stage with a performance of her 2001 chart-topping hit, ‘Murder on the Dancefloor,’ which saw a resurgence because of its feature in the highly acclaimed film ‘Saltburn.’ Adding to the musical line-up, British actress Hannah Waddingham will treat the audience to an exclusive musical performance, which many stars sure are looking forward to.
BAFTA 2024 Nominations
This year, with no surprise, ‘Oppenheimer,’ after sweeping this year’s various award ceremonies, is leading the list of nominations with 13 nods.
When and Where to Watch in India
While the Awards are set to take place in the UK, Indian viewers can watch the red-carpet proceedings and the main ceremony live on February 19, 12:30 AM onwards on Lionsgate Play.