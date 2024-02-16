The BAFTA Film Awards is set to take place on February 18. The prestigious award function will be hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant, who is best known for his role in ‘Doctor Who.’ Ahead of the function, he revealed how he is preparing himself to take center stage. Additionally, he also revealed that he will not be making a joke on Taylor Swift.
In a conversation with Variety, David Tennant was asked if he was worried that his jokes might not land right with the audience. He was asked if he was worried about something like the Golden Globes happening to him. To which the actor said, “Not being a comic I feel gives me slight cover. I’m not really expected to be good at any of that stuff. I’m just there to hold it all together. And don’t diss Tay Tay, I think this is the lesson to be learned. I live in a house of Taylor Swift fans, so I know better.”
At the Golden Globes last month, Jo Koy cracked a joke on Taylor Swift and the NFL. He said, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear, there’s just more to go to.” It was supposed to highlight the media attention that Swift and Taylor Kelce’s relationship receives.
However, the joke did not sit right with the singer. She was seen sipping her drink when the camera turned to her to capture her reaction. She did not look amused either. Fans of the singer called out Koy on social media and called it distasteful.
The BAFTA honours the best in British and international cinema. The award ceremony is set to be held on February 18 at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London.