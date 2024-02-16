In a conversation with Variety, David Tennant was asked if he was worried that his jokes might not land right with the audience. He was asked if he was worried about something like the Golden Globes happening to him. To which the actor said, “Not being a comic I feel gives me slight cover. I’m not really expected to be good at any of that stuff. I’m just there to hold it all together. And don’t diss Tay Tay, I think this is the lesson to be learned. I live in a house of Taylor Swift fans, so I know better.”