British-American director Christopher Nolan recently told the Associated Press that he showed the 'Oppenheimer' 70mm print to film director Steven Spielberg before anyone else outside of the studio, once the reels arrived.
In a joint conversation with 'Dune' filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, Christopher Nolan said, “You know when I first got the 70mm/5perf print, I showed it to Steven Spielberg. He had called me about something else and I had just got the print as well and I hadn’t shown it to anyone. I mean, the studio had seen it. But we screened it for him on his own. I sat behind him and watched him watch the film. It was an extraordinary experience.”
Villeneuve revealed that Spielberg told him that he “absolutely adored” the movie. “He said some very kind things,” Nolan added.
'Oppenheimer' topped the chart by being nominated for 13 Academy Awards, which was more than any other film at the 2024 ceremony. The movie has also collected a gnarly $960 million at the worldwide box office and it recently returned back in IMAX theatres. Nolan’s 2020 spy epic 'Tenet' is also in the plans to return to IMAX and 70mm locations for a week starting Feb 23, 2024.
In a conversation with the Associated Press, Christopher Nolan said, “The thing with ‘Tenet’ is, I think of all the films I have made, it’s the one that’s very much about the experience of watching films.”
He explains how his films, especially 'Tenet' have been made for the theatrical experience. “More than any film I’ve made, ‘Tenet’ was designed to have this very theatrical, IMAX, larger-than-life identity,” he adds.