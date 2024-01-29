Actress Florence Pugh, who played the role of Jean Tatlock, in a relationship with Cillian Murphy’s titular character of J. Robert Oppenheimer in ‘Oppenheimer’, revealed that the camera broke during a sex scene between her and Murphy in the film.

During an ‘Oppenheimer’ panel featuring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Jamie Dornan as the moderator, Pugh revealed that some technical difficulties arose during a sex scene, reports ‘Variety’.

“In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke. No one knows this, but it did,” Pugh said.