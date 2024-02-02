On the morning of February 2, model-actor Poonam Pandey's team sent shockwaves across the country after they shared an official statement on social media. Her team announced her death through a post on Instagram, and her manager confirmed the news to several leading publications.
After Poonam Pandey's Death Announcement, Her Team Reportedly 'Awaits Further Information'
The team of model-actor Poonam Pandey's team announced her death on February 1.
However, with no official statement from her family, Poonam's PR team shared a couple of hours later that they are 'awaiting further information' from her family regarding the news. After issuing an official statement on her death, they posted a new statement, and shared how the news of Poonam's death was first confirmed by her sister. However, her team is still awaiting more information on the matter.
The official statement from Poonam Pandey's team read as, "This is to place on record that we have received a call from her family member ( sister ) this morning regarding her sudden demise and confirming the news ( as posted on her official Insta ID). We are awaiting further information from the family to update everyone. We will release an official statement as we receive the further update to be shared (sic)."
During the first announcement, her team shared that Poonam passed away due to cervical cancer at the age of 32. "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared (sic)," the statement read.
Later, IndiaToday.in quoted her manager as saying, “She got detected with cancer sometime back and it was in the latter stages. She was in UP, her hometown, and the funeral will most likely happen there. We are yet to get more details.”
Work wise, she made her film debut with ‘Nasha’ in 2013, and was also seen in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show ‘Lock Upp’.