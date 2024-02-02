Clearly, the news of her demise has left everyone in shock. Several people even wondered if this was real news and asked for more details about her death. One comment read, “Lost? Hope this is not a fake or fun post.” Another social media user wrote, “what??? this is really sad.” One questioned, “How is this possible? How could someone die of cancer instantly?” A fourth one commented, “I hope it’s not some marketing gimmick coz it’s distasteful but if it’s true. Rest in peace.”