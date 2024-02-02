Model-actress Poonam Pandey has reportedly passed away at the age of 32 after a battle with cervical cancer. The news of her death was first shared on her official Instagram handle.
The post read as, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”
In fact, her team confirmed the news and told News18, “She passed away last night.” Pandey’s manager also confirmed that she passed away at her home. “She died at her home in Uttar Pradesh,” her manager told Indian Express.
Clearly, the news of her demise has left everyone in shock. Several people even wondered if this was real news and asked for more details about her death. One comment read, “Lost? Hope this is not a fake or fun post.” Another social media user wrote, “what??? this is really sad.” One questioned, “How is this possible? How could someone die of cancer instantly?” A fourth one commented, “I hope it’s not some marketing gimmick coz it’s distasteful but if it’s true. Rest in peace.”
For those caught unaware, Poonam rose to fame instantly when she had promised ahead of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final that she would strip if India won the final match.
On the work front, she was last seen in the first season of ‘Lock Upp’ hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Though she did not win the show, her fan base only skyrocketed. The first season of ‘Lock Upp’ was won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.
On the professional front, Poonam was briefly married to Sam Bombay. However, it ended soon after she accused him of domestic violence immediately after their wedding in 2020.