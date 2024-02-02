Model-actress Poonam Pandey has sadly passed away on Thursday night. Her team confirmed the news of her demise via a post on her official Instagram handle.
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Cervical Cancer: The Cause Of Actress Poonam Pandey's Death
Model-actress Poonam Pandey passed away at the age of 32 due to cancer.
The post read, “This morning is a tough one for us. I am deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living being that ever came into contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”
Advertisement
Cervical cancer? For those unaware, here’s all you must know about this type of cancer variant.
Advertisement
Cervical cancer is a significant health concern impacting women globally, and is more common than one would anticipate. It is a type of cancer that develops in the tissues of the cervix, the organ that connects the uterus and vagina. According to the World Health Organization, “Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally with an estimated 604,000 new cases and 342,000 deaths in 2020.”
Advertisement
Symptoms:
Advertisement
While cancer in the early stages might not have any symptoms, it starts to grow slowly. Nevertheless, all women must look out for the following symptoms.
Vaginal bleeding after sex, after menopause, between menstrual cycles
Different vaginal discharge
Pelvic pain
Painful bowel movements and blood in the urine
Backache
Swelling of the legs
Abdominal pain
Lethargy and extreme tiredness
Causes:
Cervical cancer is caused by various factors, a few of which are daily activities of many women.
Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection: This is almost always the main cause, and is transmitted through sexual activity.
Weak immune system
Smoking or passively smoking
Sexual activity at an early age
Oral contraceptives
Obesity
Prevention:
Cervical cancer is easily one of the most preventable and curable type of cancer variant, if detected early. Late-stages can also be managed through suitable treatment and palliative care.
HPV vaccination: This is the best way to avoid cervical cancer.
Regular pap smears: A method in which cancer cells are scraped from the cervix and examined thoroughly.
Safe sex
No smoking
Healthy lifestyle
When detected, cervical cancer is both treatable and preventable. It’s advisable for young female teenagers to get HPV vaccinations so that there’s a less risk of attaining this type of cancer variant later on.