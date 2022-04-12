Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar

Actors' Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde's film 'Beast' is all set for a pan-India and worldwide release on April 13. However, the film will not release in Kuwait and Qatar.

Vijay and Pooja Hegde Credit: Instagram

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 1:58 pm

Actor Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Beast’ has been banned in Qatar. The film has reportedly stereotyped Muslims as terrorists and has been condemned by the TN Muslim association and has been banned for the same reasons, reported the Times of India.

This is not the only place where the film won’t be released. Earlier, the Kuwait government banned 'Beast'. It was reported that this decision was taken based on the assumption that the film portrayed Muslims as terrorists and it has a few dialogues against Pakistan.

The report also suggests that although the ban in Kuwait might not be integral to the film’s box-office collections, the ban in Qatar will turn out to not work in the film’s favour. The ban in Qatar might affect the film's collections in the GCC region as it's the second-largest territory of the region. Meanwhile, 'Beast' certified PG 15 in the other GCC region UAE, Bahrain, and Oman, while KSA censorship happened, stated the report.

The film features Vijay as a RAW agent, who is stuck in a mall with terrorists. Besides Vijay, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chack, Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, Sathish, and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has made three songs for the film and these have been loved by the audience. The film is expected to see a pan-India release on April 13. 

