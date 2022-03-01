After 'Hungama 2', Shilpa Shetty To Be Seen in 'Sukhee'

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is preparing to surprise her fans with a new project. The actress unveiled her next project, 'Sukhee,' on Tuesday (March 1).

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shetty shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms! Directed by @random_amusements."

Fans of Shilpa Shetty are looking forward to seeing their favourite actress in a Bollywood film. They expressed their admiration for her in the comments section. "Very excited for your new project," said one of the fans. "Super Congratulations!!" commented another. Rajiv Adatia of 'Bigg Boss fame' added some fire emojis to the comments.

Going by the poster, the project looks to be a female-centric film, with Shetty in the lead role. T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment have teamed together to create the film. Vikram, the founder of Abundantia Entertainment, is recognised for creating films with strong female protagonists, such as 'Sherni,' 'Shakuntala Devi,' and others.

Sonal Joshi will direct the forthcoming film, who has previously worked as an assistant director on films such as 'Dhoom 3' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal,' among others.

For the unversed, Shetty recently made her comeback to Bollywood after a gap of many years with the comedy-drama 'Hungama 2'. Shetty can be presently seen as a judge on the show 'India's Got Talent' with veteran actor Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah and writer Manoj Muntashir.