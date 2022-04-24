Aditi Rao Hydari Reveals She Just Wanted To Be A Mani Ratnam Heroine When She Started Acting

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari has worked in films in a variety of languages during the course of her 15-year career, rather than adhering to Hindi film alone. From the National Award-winning 'Kaatru Veliyidai' to her most recent film, 'Hey Sinamika,' the actor admits that working with director Mani Ratnam was the sole reason she became an actor. 'Kaatru Veliyidai' made her dream come true.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the actress said, “I just wanted to be a Mani Ratnam heroine. When I had this dream of being an actor, it seemed like an impossible dream. But somewhere in my head I was like one day I have to do a Tamil film."

She added, "I was determined that If and ever It happens, I will just work so hard, like class 10 and 12 board exams so I can enjoy the process of being directed by this incredible person.”

The 35-year-old claims she was eager to work in any language after that. Hydari continues, “Somewhere at the back of my head my dream was so strong that I knew it would be possible to get out of my comfort zone in terms of language and put myself out there, take up the challenge and be ready for It.”

Her obvious next step was to start consciously planning for them, regardless of whether or not things would really happen. “Ever since Katru... happened, something actually became clear to me, which was that films are stories and at the core of it, you tell them on celluloid because they made you feel something," she said

"Stories are universal, and I didn’t want language to come in the way of anything. Feelings don’t have language. If you can make somebody feel something, whether you speak that language or are from that culture, country, you are theirs and they are yours,” Hydari ends.