Adam Scott Joins Dakota Johnson In Superhero Film 'Madame Web'

After his hit drama 'Severance' landed an Emmy nomination, Adam Scott is joining the cast of the superhero film 'Madame Web'. The film stars Dakota Johnson in the titular role of a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself, reports Variety.



Variety notes that the movie, produced by Sony, will be an origin story for the character, who served as an ally to Spider-Man in the Marvel comics.



The rest of the cast includes Sydney Sweeney, who just received double Emmy nominations for 'Euphoria' and 'The White Lotus', Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim and Mike Epps. S.J. Clarkson directs the spinoff in Sony's universe of Marvel characters. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the script.



Variety adds that following the success of 'Venom' starring Tom Hardy as the classic Spider-Man villain, Sony began building its own cinematic universe of Spidey characters. After last year's sequel, 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', Jared Leto starred in 'Morbius' earlier this year as the blood-sucking vampire villain, Dr. Michael Morbius.



Scott will star in Season 2 of 'Severance', which was renewed earlier this year and hauled 14 Emmy nominations, including best drama series. He is also returning for a 'Party Down' revival on Starz with other original cast members.