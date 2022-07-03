Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Actor Vishal Reddy Gears Up To Ensure Intro Fight Sequence Of 'Laththi' Is Spot-On

Actor Vishal Reddy is gearing up for his fighting scenes in the upcoming movie 'Laththi' and wants them to be perfect.

Actor Vishal Reddy, who will next be seen playing the lead in director Vinoth Kumar's upcoming film 'Laththi', seems to be leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the action sequences in the film come out spot-on.

The actor is sweating it out in the gym to make sure that he is able to convincingly pull off an intense action sequence for the film, which incidentally happens to be the last stunt sequence that remains to be filmed.

Posting videos of him working out in the gymnasium, the actor tweeted, "Rise and grind. My early morning workout sessions at 5.30 a.m. Gearing up for the last fight sequence schedule of 'Laththi'."

The actor also posted a video in which the unit was being briefed about the intense fight sequence by the stunt master Peter Hein.

It may be recalled that Reddy had sustained multiple hairline fractures while shooting the high-octane action sequences for the climax portion of the film. He had to undergo treatment for a few weeks at an ayurvedic treatment center in Peringode, Kerala to recover from the injuries.

The crew had set aside 30 days exclusively for the grand climax sequence. Now, the unit is looking to conclude the filming with the intro fight sequence.

[With Inputs from IANS]

