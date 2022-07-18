Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Art & Entertainment

Actor Karthi: Suriya Is A Great Human With The Most Generous Heart

Actor Karthi released the common display picture for actor Suriya's birthday which falls on July 23.

Karthi, Suriya
Karthi, Suriya Twitter

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 7:49 pm

Joining scores of actors, directors and film technicians in releasing the common display picture for actor Suriya's birthday, which falls on July 23, actor Karthi on Monday heaped praises on his elder brother, calling him a "great human with the most generous heart".

Releasing the common display picture for Suriya's birthday, Karthi tweeted, "Celebrating a man who is a great human with the most generous heart. An actor who can take up any character and who is never shy of taking a risk. Releasing common dp for Anna from Anbaana fans."

Several other celebrities from the film world also released the common display picture of the actor.

Prominent among those who released the display picture are music director G.V. Prakash, cinematographer Rathnavelu alias Randy, actor Vinay Rai, actor and cinematographer Natraj Subramani, who is also known as Natty, actress Ramya Pandian and directors Vikram K. Kumar and Pandiraj.

The display picture, designed by Viyaki and Dhina, shows Suriya seated in a chair with a television set behind him. The TV has a breaking story that reads Suriya becomes the first Tamil actor to be invited to join the Oscar Committee.

[With Inputs From IANS]

