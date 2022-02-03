Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Actor Amitabh Dayal Dies Aged 51

'Virrudh' actor Amitabh Dayal passed away today at age 51, at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Actor Amitabh Dayal Dies Aged 51
Amitabh Dayal prameyanews

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 11:13 am

Actor Amitabh Dayal,aged  51, died of a massive heart attack early morning on February 2, according to his wife, producer-filmmaker Mrinalini Patil, who confirmed the actor's death. He was taken to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Patil told indianexpress.com, “He passed away at 4.30 am today, he was in the hospital for the last few days after suffering a massive heart attack on January 17. He then tested positive for Covid-19 but later on also tested negative.”

“We will be doing his last rites in Mumbai. Amitabh’s family is from Chhattisgarh so we are waiting for his relatives to come in before the funeral,” she added.

Dayal shared a video of himself from the hospital in his most recent Instagram post, along with a motivational message about never giving up.

Never give up … god is waiting to give you the best keep fighting .love all A.D.” he wrote.

Dayal has appeared in films such as Om Puri's 'Kagaar: Life on the Edge' (2003), Bhojpuri film 'Rangdari' (2012), veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's 'Virrudh', and Raj Babbar's 'Dhuaan' (2013). (2005). He was also a part of P. Akash's 'Dillagi'... The film 'Yeh Dillagi' (2005) starred veteran actor Dharmendra, and Rati Agnihotri, and cricketer Kapil Dev, but it was never released.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Amitabh Bachchan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Rannvijay Singha Quits 'Roadies,' Sonu Sood To Replace Him In Upcoming Season

Rannvijay Singha Quits 'Roadies,' Sonu Sood To Replace Him In Upcoming Season

4 Charged In Connection With Death Of Michael K. Williams

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Sahil Khattar Feels '83' Became A Cult Even Before Its Shooting Ended

Marathi Film Industry Has Given Some Gems When It Comes To Political Films

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations