Actor Amitabh Dayal Dies Aged 51

Actor Amitabh Dayal,aged 51, died of a massive heart attack early morning on February 2, according to his wife, producer-filmmaker Mrinalini Patil, who confirmed the actor's death. He was taken to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Patil told indianexpress.com, “He passed away at 4.30 am today, he was in the hospital for the last few days after suffering a massive heart attack on January 17. He then tested positive for Covid-19 but later on also tested negative.”

“We will be doing his last rites in Mumbai. Amitabh’s family is from Chhattisgarh so we are waiting for his relatives to come in before the funeral,” she added.

Dayal shared a video of himself from the hospital in his most recent Instagram post, along with a motivational message about never giving up.

“Never give up … god is waiting to give you the best keep fighting .love all A.D.” he wrote.

Dayal has appeared in films such as Om Puri's 'Kagaar: Life on the Edge' (2003), Bhojpuri film 'Rangdari' (2012), veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's 'Virrudh', and Raj Babbar's 'Dhuaan' (2013). (2005). He was also a part of P. Akash's 'Dillagi'... The film 'Yeh Dillagi' (2005) starred veteran actor Dharmendra, and Rati Agnihotri, and cricketer Kapil Dev, but it was never released.