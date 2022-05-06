Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

AC Peterson Joins The Cast Of Sylvester Stallone Series 'Tusla King'

The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years

AC Peterson Joins The Cast Of Sylvester Stallone Series 'Tusla King'
AC Peterson joins the cast of 'Tulsa King' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 11:03 am

Veteran actor AC Peterson has joined the cast of Sylvester Stallone-led Paramount Plus series 'Tusla King.'

Related stories

In A BTS Video With Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone Confirms The 'Expendables 4' Exit

Sylvester Stallone On His Character In 'The Suicide Squad': You Have A Great Deal Of Sympathy For Him

Tiger Shroff to Star in Indian Remake of 'Rambo', Sylvester Stallone's Advice: Don't Wreck It

The show also features actors Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and Jay Will.

According to Variety, the project hails from creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan.

Terrence Winter is showrunning and executive producing 'Tusla King.'

The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

"Realising that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a 'crew' from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet," the plotline reads.

Peterson will essay the role of as Pete 'The Rock' Invernizzi, Chickie’s (Lombaradozzi) ailing father. 

'Tusla King' is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sylvester Stallone Hollywood Hollywood Actor Actor/Actress Film Industry Film Film Actor Movies Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court