Abhay Bhargava Opens Up About Fathers Bonding With Daughters-In-Law

Actor Abhay Bhargava, who plays Amit, the caring father-in-law to Aashi (Swati Sharma) in the series 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', has reflected on his character in the show, saying that daughters-in-law are like precious gifts.

In the series, the relationship between Amit and Aashi unfolds to provide the audience with a fresh perspective on the dynamics between a father-in-law and daughter-in-law, challenging stereotypes.